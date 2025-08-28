Harry Kane's Dramatic Winner Saves Bayern Munich

In a thrilling encounter, Harry Kane became both the hero and nearly the villain for Bayern Munich as they faced off against third-tier club Wehen Wiesbaden in the German Cup.

The England captain missed a crucial penalty but ultimately clinched the game with a stunning stoppage-time goal, securing a narrow 3-2 victory for the Bavarians.

This match marked Kane's first penalty miss while at Bayern, yet his comeback was remarkable as he netted twice, steering Munich into the next Cup round.

