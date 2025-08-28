Left Menu

Harry Kane's Dramatic Winner Saves Bayern Munich

Harry Kane missed a penalty for Bayern Munich in a German Cup match but redeemed himself with a stoppage-time winner, securing a 3-2 victory over Wehen Wiesbaden. Despite missing his first penalty since joining Bayern, Kane's persistence led to his second goal, advancing Bayern in the Cup.

Updated: 28-08-2025 02:22 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 02:22 IST
In a thrilling encounter, Harry Kane became both the hero and nearly the villain for Bayern Munich as they faced off against third-tier club Wehen Wiesbaden in the German Cup.

The England captain missed a crucial penalty but ultimately clinched the game with a stunning stoppage-time goal, securing a narrow 3-2 victory for the Bavarians.

This match marked Kane's first penalty miss while at Bayern, yet his comeback was remarkable as he netted twice, steering Munich into the next Cup round.

