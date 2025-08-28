Grimsby Triumphs in Unforgettable League Cup Clash

Grimsby Town pulled off a monumental upset as they eliminated Manchester United from the League Cup in an intense face-off at Blundell Park. The match ended in a nail-biting 12-11 penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw, marking a historic triumph for the fourth-tier team.

Goals from Charles Vernam and former Manchester United youth player Tyrell Warren secured a formidable lead for Grimsby, shaking the confidence of the six-time competition winners. Amidst adverse weather conditions, Manchester United seemed poised for a comeback after Bryan Mbeumo netted his first goal for the club.

However, despite United's equalizer courtesy of a late Harry Maguire header, Grimsby held their nerve during the extended penalty shootout. The gripping finale saw Matheus Cunha's decisive attempt saved, while Mbeumo struck the crossbar, sealing Grimsby fans' euphoria.

