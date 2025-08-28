Left Menu

Djokovic's Internal Struggle: The Tennis Puzzle of a Champion

Novak Djokovic advanced to the U.S. Open's third round but admitted to struggling internally with his tennis performance after his win against Zachary Svajda. Despite his immense success, Djokovic wrestles with expectations and internal pressures, which he candidly shared ahead of his match with Cameron Norrie.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 03:44 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 03:44 IST
Djokovic

Novak Djokovic secured a spot in the third round of the U.S. Open, yet the 24-time Grand Slam victor admitted a personal battle with his tennis form after defeating Zachary Svajda.

Despite dropping the initial set, Djokovic rallied to a 6-7(5) 6-3 6-3 6-1 victory. Post-match, his demeanor reflected ongoing struggles rather than the triumph of another step towards a fifth U.S. Open title. The tennis star confessed, 'I'm not pleased with my level of tennis, but, you know, you have days like this where you're not playing at your best, but you just kind of find a way.'

Looking ahead to his next match against Cameron Norrie, Djokovic acknowledged the pressures and expectations that accompany his quest to surpass Margaret Court's Grand Slam singles record, even as he continues to cherish the competition he loves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Djokovic and Raducanu Shine Amidst Dramatic U.S. Open Day

ByteDance Plans Massive Buyback Amid Political Challenges

Grimsby Town Shocks Manchester United in League Cup Upset

Surge of Flesh-Eating Screwworm Cases in Mexico Raises Alarm

