Medvedev's U.S. Open Meltdown: A Costly Outburst

Daniil Medvedev, a former U.S. Open champion, was fined $42,500 for his explosive behavior during a match against Benjamin Bonzi. The incident involved a verbal tirade and a smashed racket, with professional help suggested for Medvedev's conduct. He earned $110,000 but was penalized for unsportsmanlike actions.

Updated: 28-08-2025 06:42 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 06:42 IST
Daniil Medvedev, former champion, faced hefty fines totaling $42,500 at the U.S. Open for an unruly outburst during his match against Benjamin Bonzi. The 13th seed displayed erratic behavior, launching a verbal assault on the umpire and riling up the crowd, which led to his penalization for unsportsmanlike conduct and racket abuse.

The saga unfolded as Medvedev lost 6-3 7-5 6-7(5) 0-6 6-4, with the third set marking a flashpoint in the match. It was disrupted by a photographer stepping onto the court, prompting a controversial ruling that enraged Medvedev. As tensions flared, the Russian player smashed his racket in frustration after the match.

Medvedev's $110,000 earnings for the first round were offset by the fines. Six-time Grand Slam winner Boris Becker suggested Medvedev consider seeking professional help following the public meltdown. The incident has sparked discussions about player conduct and mental health in sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

