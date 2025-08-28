Medvedev's U.S. Open Meltdown: A Costly Outburst

Daniil Medvedev, former champion, faced hefty fines totaling $42,500 at the U.S. Open for an unruly outburst during his match against Benjamin Bonzi. The 13th seed displayed erratic behavior, launching a verbal assault on the umpire and riling up the crowd, which led to his penalization for unsportsmanlike conduct and racket abuse.

The saga unfolded as Medvedev lost 6-3 7-5 6-7(5) 0-6 6-4, with the third set marking a flashpoint in the match. It was disrupted by a photographer stepping onto the court, prompting a controversial ruling that enraged Medvedev. As tensions flared, the Russian player smashed his racket in frustration after the match.

Medvedev's $110,000 earnings for the first round were offset by the fines. Six-time Grand Slam winner Boris Becker suggested Medvedev consider seeking professional help following the public meltdown. The incident has sparked discussions about player conduct and mental health in sports.

