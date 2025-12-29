Birthday Chaos: Violent Outburst at Roadside Eatery

A roadside eatery faced an unexpected violent episode involving about a dozen individuals, resulting in vandalism and physical assault, according to police reports released on Monday.

The incident initiated when a group attending a birthday party began an altercation. The scuffle escalated, causing serious injury to the cook and extensive damage to the establishment.

After initially leaving the scene, the group returned, breaking the establishment's lock and firing shots into the air before departing again. Police registered a case following a complaint from Manjot Singh, the eatery's manager. An investigation is currently ongoing.

