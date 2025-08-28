Rugby Rule Revamp: Super Rugby Pacific Adjusts 'Lucky Loser' Format Amid Criticism

Super Rugby Pacific has adjusted the controversial 'lucky loser' rule, addressing complaints regarding its impact on playoff fairness. The Waikato Chiefs were previously granted a home semi-final despite their first-round loss, sparking outcry from fans and media.

The original rule, part of the new play-offs format, allowed the highest-seeded losing side from the opening week to advance, but with a drop in seeding. This led to an imbalanced matchup where the Chiefs hosted the ACT Brumbies, despite the latter's victory over the Hurricanes. The Chiefs ultimately defeated the Brumbies 37-17, lacking an Australian team victory in New Zealand playoffs.

Responding to feedback, the adjusted rule mandates that any 'lucky loser' will take the fourth seeding, ensuring away matches for semi-finals and any potential grand finals. The 2026 season schedule was announced, including the return of the 'Super Round' in Christchurch, featuring the champion Canterbury Crusaders at their new stadium.

