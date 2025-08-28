Left Menu

Tensions Flare as Tennis Pros Townsend and Ostapenko Clash at US Open

A heated exchange erupted between tennis players Taylor Townsend and Jelena Ostapenko at the US Open. After Townsend's second-round victory, Ostapenko allegedly called Townsend 'no class' and 'no education'. The incident sparked online discussions about potential racial undertones. Despite the clash, Townsend focused on advancing further in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 28-08-2025 09:24 IST
Tensions flared on Court 11 at the US Open as Taylor Townsend and Jelena Ostapenko engaged in a heated exchange after their second-round match. Townsend, ranked No. 1 in doubles, secured a 7-5, 6-1 victory over Ostapenko, the 2017 French Open champion.

Post-match, Ostapenko, a Latvian, accused Townsend of lacking 'class' and 'education'. When asked if she believed the remarks had racial connotations, American Townsend, who is Black, suggested that only Ostapenko could clarify her intentions.

Despite the confrontation, Townsend expressed her determination to advance in the tournament. Both players took to social media to address the incident, adding fuel to the ongoing discussion. The rivalry continues as Townsend has previously challenged Ostapenko successfully in other matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

