Rashid Khan's Spin Sensation: Afghanistan's Rise in T20 Cricket

Afghanistan is set to be the favorite in an upcoming T20 international cricket tournament with a spin-heavy squad led by Rashid Khan. The tri-series involving Afghanistan, Pakistan, and UAE serves as preparation for the Asian Cup. The Sharjah pitches favor Afghanistan's experienced spinners, posing challenges for opponents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sharjah | Updated: 28-08-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 15:46 IST
Rashid Khan
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Rashid Khan and his dynamic Afghanistan team have emerged as favorites in the forthcoming Twenty20 international cricket tournament. The tri-series, which also features Pakistan and the host United Arab Emirates, is seen as a strategic warm-up before the Asian Cup slated for next month in the UAE.

Last year's run to the T20 World Cup semifinals highlighted Afghanistan's strength in the shortest format, a reputation they hope to bolster over the next ten days at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Featuring spin-friendly slow pitches, the event will see teams vie for the top two spots to qualify for the final.

Afghanistan's all-star spin squad, including Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, poses a significant threat on these pitches. Pakistan, with its own array of spinners, prepares under coach Mike Hesson, while the UAE squad seeks to stage an upset, eager to surprise bigger teams after recent wins.

(With inputs from agencies.)

