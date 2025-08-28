Left Menu

Cycling Champion Chris Froome Suffers Major Training Crash

Chris Froome, a four-time Tour de France winner, was seriously injured in a training crash. He sustained broken ribs and a back fracture but is stable, requiring surgery. No other cyclists or vehicles were involved. Froome has seven Grand Tour wins, including two Vuelta a Espana titles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 18:43 IST
Cycling Champion Chris Froome Suffers Major Training Crash

Cycling legend Chris Froome, a four-time Tour de France champion, has been airlifted to a hospital in Toulon following a severe training accident. The crash resulted in broken ribs and a back fracture but did not involve other cyclists or vehicles, confirmed his team, Israel-Premier Tech, on Thursday.

Social media updates from the team revealed that while Froome, 40, is in stable condition without head injuries, scans highlighted a pneumothorax, five broken ribs, and a fractured lumbar vertebra. Surgery is scheduled for later today.

Froome's illustrious career includes winning seven Grand Tours, with two victories in the Vuelta a Espana and one in the Giro d'Italia, building his reputation as one of cycling's greats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

