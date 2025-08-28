Serie A Drama: Milan's Missteps and Napoli's Ambitions

AC Milan's hopes for a smooth start in Serie A were dashed after a 2-1 defeat at home to new arrivals, Cremonese. Coach Massimiliano Allegri acknowledged their defensive vulnerabilities and faces pressure to rectify the situation in the upcoming match against Lecce.

Napoli, starting strong with a 2-0 victory over Sassuolo, must navigate the season with an injured Romelu Lukaku. Their recent success contrasts with Inter Milan's dominant 5-0 win over Torino, signaling their offensive strength. Meanwhile, Juventus relies on tactical versatility, especially following Cambiaso's suspension ahead of their Genoa visit.

AS Roma anticipates a significant match against Pisa, highlighting the continued excitement and unpredictability of Serie A's early season clashes.

(With inputs from agencies.)