Historic European Victory: Minerva Academy's Young Footballers Shine Bright

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya celebrated Minerva Academy's young football team, lauding their historic triumph in three European tournaments. The team made headlines by winning the Gothia Cup, Dana Cup, and Norway Cup consecutively. Mandaviya emphasized the importance of sports science and mental resilience for sustaining success in international football.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 20:35 IST
Mansukh Mandaviya with Minerva Academy FC players (Photo: Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports). Image Credit: ANI
In a celebratory event in New Delhi, Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, honored the young athletes of Minerva Academy Football Club, Mohali, following their historic victories across European football tournaments. Describing their success as a transformative moment for Indian football, Minister Mandaviya marked their accomplishments as a beacon for the sport's future in the nation.

The Under-14/15 squad astounded the global football community by clinching an unprecedented European treble during July-August. The team emerged victorious in the Gothia Cup (Sweden), Dana Cup (Denmark), and Norway Cup (Norway), competitions renowned as the pinnacle of youth football worldwide - a feat never before achieved by an Indian team.

Minister Mandaviya encouraged the young champions to prioritize 'nation first' in all their endeavors while underlining the crucial role of sports science, proper nutrition, and psychological support in maintaining their competitive edge. Minerva Academy, a Khelo India Accredited Academy, was hailed for its dedication to nurturing grassroots talent, exemplified by their success and the exceptional individual performances of players like Konthoujam Yohenba Singh and Huidrom Tony, who were recognized as top players in their respective competitions.

