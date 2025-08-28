Historic European Victory: Minerva Academy's Young Footballers Shine Bright

In a celebratory event in New Delhi, Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, honored the young athletes of Minerva Academy Football Club, Mohali, following their historic victories across European football tournaments. Describing their success as a transformative moment for Indian football, Minister Mandaviya marked their accomplishments as a beacon for the sport's future in the nation.

The Under-14/15 squad astounded the global football community by clinching an unprecedented European treble during July-August. The team emerged victorious in the Gothia Cup (Sweden), Dana Cup (Denmark), and Norway Cup (Norway), competitions renowned as the pinnacle of youth football worldwide - a feat never before achieved by an Indian team.

Minister Mandaviya encouraged the young champions to prioritize 'nation first' in all their endeavors while underlining the crucial role of sports science, proper nutrition, and psychological support in maintaining their competitive edge. Minerva Academy, a Khelo India Accredited Academy, was hailed for its dedication to nurturing grassroots talent, exemplified by their success and the exceptional individual performances of players like Konthoujam Yohenba Singh and Huidrom Tony, who were recognized as top players in their respective competitions.

