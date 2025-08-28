Dallas Cowboys Reign as NFL's Most Valuable Team at $13 Billion

The Dallas Cowboys have been named the NFL's most valuable team for the 19th year running, according to Forbes' annual list released on Thursday. The Cowboys, who have faced challenges on the field with only six playoff appearances in the last 15 seasons, boast a staggering $13 billion valuation. This marks a 29% increase from 2024 and is twice their worth from just four years ago.

Joining the Cowboys in the top five are the Los Angeles Rams, valued at $10.5 billion, followed by the New York Giants at $10.1 billion, the New England Patriots at $9 billion, and the San Francisco 49ers at $8.6 billion. Forbes reports the average value of an NFL team now stands at $7.1 billion, reflecting a 25% rise from the previous year.

While the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles come in sixth with a valuation of $8.3 billion, the Cincinnati Bengals, at $5.25 billion, rank as the league's lowest-valued franchise. This year marks a historic milestone as all NFL teams are now valued at over $5 billion for the first time.

