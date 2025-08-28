India Awaits Final World Championships Team Announcement Amid Qualification Twists

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) senior selection committee delayed revealing the team for the upcoming World Championships as they await further confirmation about athletes in crucial cutoff positions. Particularly, Indian competitors like Rohit Yadav and Sandeep Kumar are on the brink of qualification pending other athletes' withdrawal due to injury or other factors.

All countries will notify World Athletics by Friday of any athlete withdrawals. This communication will help finalize the list of confirmed participants. Nineteen Indian athletes, led by Neeraj Chopra, are already qualified through world rankings or direct entry. Among them, standout long jumper Murali Sreeshankar secured his place at the last moment.

However, some athletes face setbacks; Avinash Sable is out after surgery, and heptathlete Nandini Agasara has also withdrawn due to injury. The final count for Indian qualifiers is 17, which can change as more updates from World Athletics are received.

(With inputs from agencies.)