Revamped U.S. Open Mixed Doubles Wins Billie Jean King's Approval

Billie Jean King praised the U.S. Open's revamped mixed doubles format, highlighting its emotional impact and the pride shown by Italian champions Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori. The tournament's overhaul, which included a $1 million prize and a 16-team draw, sparked both excitement and criticism from doubles specialists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 22:00 IST
Billie Jean King

The U.S. Open's mixed doubles event has undergone major changes, receiving a nod of approval from tennis legend Billie Jean King. The new format, featuring a reduced draw and a substantial $1 million prize, prioritizes star power and has caught the attention of audiences and players alike.

Italian pair Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori were celebrated by King for capturing back-to-back titles and for embodying the spirit of the newly revamped event. The changes have bolstered crowd enthusiasm but came under fire from doubles specialists for perceived unfairness.

King, a former Grand Slam champion and renowned advocate for gender equality, emphasized the unique opportunity the event provides for men and women to compete alongside each other, fostering mutual respect and admiration.

