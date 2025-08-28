Left Menu

Thrilling Matchups: UEFA League Draw Announced

The UEFA League draw sets up exciting clashes: Paris St Germain faces Bayern Munich and Barcelona in the league phase. Real Madrid meets Manchester City and Liverpool, while Barcelona hosts PSG. Other prominent games involve Liverpool vs. Inter Milan and Bayern vs. Chelsea and Arsenal.

The spotlight in European football shines on the newly announced UEFA League draw as fans eagerly anticipate electrifying matchups this season. Paris St Germain, reigning European champions, are set to clash with formidable opponents Bayern Munich and Barcelona in the league's group phase.

In another thrilling face-off, record 15-time winners Real Madrid find themselves against Manchester City and Liverpool, promising gripping games. Interestingly, Liverpool's trip to Real Madrid marks a return to Anfield for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who joined Real this season.

Liverpool also faces challenges against Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid, while Bayern squares off with Chelsea and Arsenal. Barcelona, too, prepares for intense battles with PSG, further adding to the season's anticipated excitement.

