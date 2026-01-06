Manchester City's Injury Woes Deepen with Gvardiol's Surgery
Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol is set to undergo shin surgery following an injury in the match against Chelsea. His absence adds to City's defensive concerns, with Ruben Dias and John Stones also injured. The club is currently second in the Premier League standings.
Manchester City's defensive crisis deepens as Josko Gvardiol, a Croatian defender, is scheduled for shin surgery following an early exit in their match against Chelsea. The injury contributes to the club's growing list of sidelined players.
The Premier League club confirmed the surgery in a statement, mentioning ongoing assessments to determine the injury's full scope and recovery timeline. Gvardiol's absence is a significant blow to City's defense, already stretched thin with Ruben Dias and John Stones recovering from injuries.
Despite these setbacks, City maintains its position as second in the Premier League with 42 points, trailing six points behind the leaders, Arsenal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chelsea Handler Honors Diane Keaton at Critics Choice Awards
Liam Rosenior: The Next Chelsea Manager?
Liam Rosenior's Potential Chelsea Move Sparks Speculation
Whirlwind Transition: Calum McFarlane's First Test as Chelsea's Interim Manager
Chelsea Coach Enzo Maresca Departs Amid Tensions with Club Hierarchy