Manchester City's Injury Woes Deepen with Gvardiol's Surgery

Manchester City's defensive crisis deepens as Josko Gvardiol, a Croatian defender, is scheduled for shin surgery following an early exit in their match against Chelsea. The injury contributes to the club's growing list of sidelined players.

The Premier League club confirmed the surgery in a statement, mentioning ongoing assessments to determine the injury's full scope and recovery timeline. Gvardiol's absence is a significant blow to City's defense, already stretched thin with Ruben Dias and John Stones recovering from injuries.

Despite these setbacks, City maintains its position as second in the Premier League with 42 points, trailing six points behind the leaders, Arsenal.

