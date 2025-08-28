Left Menu

India Aims for Asia Cup Glory on Dhyan Chand's Anniversary

India's hockey team, led by Hardik Singh, is gearing up for a significant start at the Men's Asia Cup 2025 in Rajgir, coinciding with Major Dhyan Chand's birth anniversary. The team, coming off a bronze medal from the Paris Olympics, aims to dominate against China in their opening match on Friday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 23:28 IST
Hardik Singh (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to honor the legendary Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary, India's hockey team, spearheaded by Hardik Singh, targets a victorious start in the Men's Asia Cup 2025 on Friday. Their opening clash with China is being billed as a key contest in Rajgir.

Hardik Singh emphasized the significance of making a strong showing in the tournament. He stated, "We aim to pay tribute to Major Dhyan Chand by giving our 100% and winning the game." The team's bronze-medal feat from Paris 2024 sets a hopeful precedent as they look to impress on home turf.

Rajinder Singh Jr underscores the importance of the match in India's quest for Asian supremacy and World Cup qualification. The tournament not only celebrates Asia's finest teams but also serves as a pathway to the 2026 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup in Europe, necessitating top performances from all contenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

