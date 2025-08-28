Swiatek Battles Through U.S. Open Thriller

Iga Swiatek showcased her resilience by overcoming a second-set challenge to defeat the Netherlands' Suzan Lamens in a thrilling match on Thursday. The 2022 champion fought back at the Arthur Ashe Stadium to seal a victory with set scores of 6-1, 4-6, 6-4, advancing to the U.S. Open third round.

Entering as the second seed, Swiatek has emerged as a strong contender this season with a Wimbledon title and a Cincinnati tournament win under her belt. Despite some mid-match errors, she managed to keep her title hopes alive and prepare for the next challenge against 29th seed Anna Kalinskaya.

The match began with Swiatek in control, breaking Lamens' serve convincingly, but the Dutch player rallied in the second set. Although Lamens showcased competitive fire, Swiatek's tactical prowess ultimately secured her triumph in the decisive third set.

