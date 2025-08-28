P V Sindhu and Indian Doubles Pair Shock in Badminton Quarterfinals

P V Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, delivered a stunning performance by defeating world number 2 Wang Zhi Yi of China to reach the World Championships quarterfinals. Ranked 15th, Sindhu secured a 21-19, 21-15 win, extending her head-to-head lead against Wang to 3-2.

Meanwhile, India's top doubles team, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, staged a remarkable comeback to beat China's Liang Wei Kang and Wang Chang. The duo triumphed 19-21, 21-15, 21-17, marking their first victory against the Chinese pair after four consecutive losses.

Moreover, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto shocked the Hong Kong pair of Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet with a spirited fightback, winning 19-21, 21-12, 21-15. The Indian squad displayed remarkable tenacity and preparation, paving their way to the tournament's quarterfinals.