P V Sindhu and Indian Doubles Pair Shock in Badminton Quarterfinals

P V Sindhu and India's top doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty reached the quarterfinals of the World Championships. Sindhu defeated China's Wang Zhi Yi and will face Indonesia's Putri Kusuma Wardani. Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto upset Hong Kong's Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet to advance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 28-08-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 23:49 IST
P V Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, delivered a stunning performance by defeating world number 2 Wang Zhi Yi of China to reach the World Championships quarterfinals. Ranked 15th, Sindhu secured a 21-19, 21-15 win, extending her head-to-head lead against Wang to 3-2.

Meanwhile, India's top doubles team, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, staged a remarkable comeback to beat China's Liang Wei Kang and Wang Chang. The duo triumphed 19-21, 21-15, 21-17, marking their first victory against the Chinese pair after four consecutive losses.

Moreover, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto shocked the Hong Kong pair of Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet with a spirited fightback, winning 19-21, 21-12, 21-15. The Indian squad displayed remarkable tenacity and preparation, paving their way to the tournament's quarterfinals.

