Naomi Osaka's Commanding Win Stuns at U.S. Open

Naomi Osaka, a four-time major winner, sailed into the third round of the U.S. Open on Thursday with a decisive victory over American Hailey Baptiste, winning 6-3 6-1. Her dominant performance comes as she reaches this stage at Flushing Meadows for the first time since 2021.

Osaka, who has claimed the U.S. Open title twice, will next compete against either 15th seed Daria Kasatkina or Kamilla Rakhimova. Sporting a shimmering purple outfit, Osaka brought her Labubu charm "Arthur Flash," a tribute to the late American tennis icon Arthur Ashe, to the court and maintained a positive demeanor throughout the match.

Despite moments of stress, Osaka's powerful forehand and strategic play were on full display. She capitalized on her opponent's double faults, securing pivotal breaks in both sets. The home crowd was clearly disappointed as Baptiste double-faulted on match point, while Osaka quietly celebrated her triumph and expressed excitement about her improved movement on the court.