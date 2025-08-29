Left Menu

Jannik Sinner Dominates in U.S. Open Showdown

Jannik Sinner, the defending U.S. Open champion, eliminated Alexei Popyrin in straight sets, securing his place in the third round. Sinner overcame Popyrin with ease, showcasing his prowess and determination to retain his title. The match underscored Sinner's dominance and readiness to defend his Grand Slam trophy.

Defending U.S. Open champion Jannik Sinner showcased his extraordinary talent and determination, effortlessly defeating Australian Alexei Popyrin in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. This commanding performance has secured Sinner's position in the third round of the prestigious Grand Slam tournament, further asserting his dominance on the court.

Sinner, the metronomic world number one, aims to make history by becoming the first male player since Roger Federer in 2008 to successfully defend his title at Flushing Meadows. Despite initial expectations of a challenging match against Popyrin, Sinner quickly dispelled any doubts by gaining an early advantage and maintaining his relentless pursuit of victory throughout the game.

Popyrin, who had previously succeeded against top players like Novak Djokovic, found himself overwhelmed by Sinner's strategic plays and impressive form. With a combination of powerful hitting and smart tactics, Sinner wrapped up the match with a decisive ace, reaffirming his position as a formidable force in the tennis world.

