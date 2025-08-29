Diamond League Dominance: Lyles and Alfred Shine in Zurich Triumph

Left Menu

Updated: 29-08-2025 02:15 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 02:15 IST
Olympic champions Noah Lyles and Julien Alfred delivered outstanding performances at the Diamond League Final in Zurich, setting the stage for the upcoming world championships in Tokyo.

Lyles clinched his sixth Diamond League Final title by edging out Letsile Tebogo in a thrilling 200m race. Meanwhile, Julien Alfred impressed with a dominant victory in the women's 100m, putting injury concerns behind her.

The event was a display of elite athletics, with athletes pushing the limits in various disciplines, as the competition intensified ahead of the global event in Tokyo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

