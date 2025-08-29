Left Menu

Osaka's U.S. Open Resurgence: Labubu Charms and Ferocious Forehands

Naomi Osaka advanced to the third round of the U.S. Open for the first time since 2021, defeating Hailey Baptiste with a 6-3, 6-1 victory. Displaying her Labubu charms, Osaka showcased resilience and a strong performance despite previous setbacks, signaling a potential return to her winning form.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 05:13 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 05:13 IST
Naomi Osaka

After carrying her Labubu charm onto the court, Naomi Osaka triumphed in the U.S. Open, reaching the third round for the first time since 2021. She defeated American Hailey Baptiste 6-3, 6-1, while her crystal-encrusted charm named 'Arthur Flash' drew significant attention.

Osaka has affectionately named another charm 'Billie Jean Bling', a tribute to tennis great Billie Jean King. These Pop Mart dolls, initially a joke, have become her on-court companions, restoring her joy for the game following years of disappointment at the tournament.

Having bounced back from defeat and a mental health hiatus, Osaka has displayed glimpses of her winning form, most recently reaching the Montreal final. She continues to work on her attitude and composure, attributing her progress to these mental improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

