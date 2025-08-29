Osaka's U.S. Open Resurgence: Labubu Charms and Ferocious Forehands

After carrying her Labubu charm onto the court, Naomi Osaka triumphed in the U.S. Open, reaching the third round for the first time since 2021. She defeated American Hailey Baptiste 6-3, 6-1, while her crystal-encrusted charm named 'Arthur Flash' drew significant attention.

Osaka has affectionately named another charm 'Billie Jean Bling', a tribute to tennis great Billie Jean King. These Pop Mart dolls, initially a joke, have become her on-court companions, restoring her joy for the game following years of disappointment at the tournament.

Having bounced back from defeat and a mental health hiatus, Osaka has displayed glimpses of her winning form, most recently reaching the Montreal final. She continues to work on her attitude and composure, attributing her progress to these mental improvements.

