Venus Williams Shines in Doubles Victory at U.S. Open

Venus Williams teamed up with Leylah Fernandez to win a doubles match at the U.S. Open, marking her first such victory at the tournament in over a decade. Despite her admission of not being a natural doubles player, Williams demonstrated her enduring skill and adaptability, delighting an enthusiastic crowd.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 29-08-2025 09:30 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 09:30 IST
Venus Williams

Venus Williams, known for her singles prowess, showcased her doubles ability by partnering with Leylah Fernandez to secure a notable victory at the U.S. Open. This triumph was her first women's doubles win at Flushing Meadows in over a decade, captivating a nearly-full Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Williams, 45, praised Fernandez, calling her the best partner she's played with apart from her sister Serena. The pair overcame a tough challenge, winning 7-6 (4), 6-3 against Lyudmyla Kichenok and Ellen Perez, backed by boisterous fan support.

Despite her self-proclaimed discomfort in doubles, Williams' competitive spirit and experience shone through. Her performance drew chants and cheers, as spectators celebrated the Williams legacy. Moving forward, Williams remains optimistic about advancing further in the tournament.

