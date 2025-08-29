Epic US Open Drama: Stars Shine Amidst Challenges

Iga Swiatek navigated a challenging match to reach the U.S. Open's third round, while men's defending champion Jannik Sinner delivered a masterful performance. Naomi Osaka also made headlines with her authoritative win at Flushing Meadows.

Notably, Coco Gauff produced a dramatic comeback against Donna Vekic, fueled by inspiration from gymnastics icon Simone Biles. The day also witnessed intense debates following a heated exchange involving Taylor Townsend and Jelena Ostapenko.

Venus Williams found new success in doubles with Leylah Fernandez, highlighting a day filled with gripping tennis action and unexpected turns. Amidst the competitive atmosphere, players displayed resilience and inspiration at every turn during the U.S. Open.

(With inputs from agencies.)