Neeraj Chopra Extends Top-Two Streak at Diamond League Despite Tough Day

Olympic javelin champion Neeraj Chopra faced a challenging competition at the Diamond League final in Zurich, yet maintained his remarkable streak of top-two finishes. Despite a 'hard day,' Chopra managed an 85.01m throw, securing second place in the event while preserving his 26-event top-two streak.

The event was dominated by Germany's Julian Weber, who delivered an awe-inspiring 91.51m throw on his second attempt, leading the field. Trinidad and Tobago's Keshorn Walcott took third place with an 84.95m effort. Chopra's initial attempts were marred by fouls, adding pressure, but he delivered in the final round.

Chopra expressed his determination to improve before the World Championships, focusing on refining his timing and run-up. Notably, he became the first Indian to win the Diamond League final at the same venue back in 2022, with subsequent second-place finishes in subsequent years.

