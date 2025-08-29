Thrilling Upsets and Smooth Progressions Mark US Open Day Five

Day five of the US Open at Flushing Meadows was a whirlwind of excitement and surprise. German Daniel Altmaier pulled off a remarkable upset against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas, winning 7-6(5) 1-6 4-6 6-3 7-5 in a grueling match that stretched past four hours, setting up a clash with Australia's Alex de Minaur in round three.

Meanwhile, Coco Gauff, the American third seed, comfortably secured her spot in the next round by defeating Croatia's Donna Vekic with a 7-6(5) 6-2 victory. In other notable matches, Japan's Naomi Osaka cruised past Hailey Baptiste, and Germany's Alexander Zverev overcame Britain's Jacob Fearnley to make it to the third round.

The day's play was not without its share of upsets and stellar performances, highlighting the unpredictable and thrilling nature of this year's US Open. Fans are eagerly anticipating more high-stakes matches as top players continue their quests for glory at Flushing Meadows.

(With inputs from agencies.)