Tommy Paul Thrives in Post-Midnight U.S. Open Marathon
Tommy Paul and Nuno Borges competed in a thrilling late-night match at the U.S. Open. Paul secured a narrow victory after 4 hours and 25 minutes, setting up a third-round clash with Alexander Bublik. The match's intensity added another epic chapter to the tournament's ongoing narrative.
In a gripping spectacle at the U.S. Open, Tommy Paul and Nuno Borges engaged in a post-midnight clash that enthralled remaining spectators well into Friday morning.
Paul, seeded 14th, ultimately triumphed in this marathon encounter, underscoring his stamina and skill in a match that lasted 4 hours and 25 minutes. The confrontation marked the 17th-latest finish in the tournament's storied history.
"It was a blast. Definitely an emotional roller coaster," Paul remarked, visibly energized by the win. This victory propels him into a third-round showdown with 23rd-seeded Alexander Bublik, continuing his quest for U.S. Open glory.
