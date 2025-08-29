Left Menu

Tommy Paul Thrives in Post-Midnight U.S. Open Marathon

Tommy Paul and Nuno Borges competed in a thrilling late-night match at the U.S. Open. Paul secured a narrow victory after 4 hours and 25 minutes, setting up a third-round clash with Alexander Bublik. The match's intensity added another epic chapter to the tournament's ongoing narrative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 29-08-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 12:11 IST
Tommy Paul Thrives in Post-Midnight U.S. Open Marathon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a gripping spectacle at the U.S. Open, Tommy Paul and Nuno Borges engaged in a post-midnight clash that enthralled remaining spectators well into Friday morning.

Paul, seeded 14th, ultimately triumphed in this marathon encounter, underscoring his stamina and skill in a match that lasted 4 hours and 25 minutes. The confrontation marked the 17th-latest finish in the tournament's storied history.

"It was a blast. Definitely an emotional roller coaster," Paul remarked, visibly energized by the win. This victory propels him into a third-round showdown with 23rd-seeded Alexander Bublik, continuing his quest for U.S. Open glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mamata Banerjee Celebrates Massive Public Engagement in Civic Initiative

Mamata Banerjee Celebrates Massive Public Engagement in Civic Initiative

 India
2
Mayawati Calls for Integrity in Indian Politics Amid Declining Standards

Mayawati Calls for Integrity in Indian Politics Amid Declining Standards

 India
3
Fenerbahce's Shocking Split with Mourinho

Fenerbahce's Shocking Split with Mourinho

 Global
4
Maharashtra Navigates Maratha Quota Tensions Amid OBC Concerns

Maharashtra Navigates Maratha Quota Tensions Amid OBC Concerns

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025