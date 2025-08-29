Tommy Paul Thrives in Post-Midnight U.S. Open Marathon

In a gripping spectacle at the U.S. Open, Tommy Paul and Nuno Borges engaged in a post-midnight clash that enthralled remaining spectators well into Friday morning.

Paul, seeded 14th, ultimately triumphed in this marathon encounter, underscoring his stamina and skill in a match that lasted 4 hours and 25 minutes. The confrontation marked the 17th-latest finish in the tournament's storied history.

"It was a blast. Definitely an emotional roller coaster," Paul remarked, visibly energized by the win. This victory propels him into a third-round showdown with 23rd-seeded Alexander Bublik, continuing his quest for U.S. Open glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)