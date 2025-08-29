Left Menu

Scheduling Chaos: Auckland FC Coach Slams Football Australia

Steve Corica criticizes Football Australia for rescheduling the Australia Cup semi-finals abruptly, causing logistical challenges for Auckland FC. FA changed the schedule for the benefit of Heidelberg United, whose postseason plans conflicted with the original dates, frustrating Auckland’s pre-season arrangements and players' off-season plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 29-08-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 12:44 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Auckland FC's coach, Steve Corica, has publicly slammed Football Australia for last-minute scheduling changes to the Australia Cup semi-finals. Originally earmarked for September 13-14, the matches have been unexpectedly moved ahead by two weeks.

The change has thrown Auckland FC's pre-season plans into chaos, forcing the A-League team to hastily organize travel arrangements for their away game against Heidelberg United in Melbourne. Corica accused the governing body of altering the timetable primarily to accommodate Heidelberg's holiday plans, creating disruption for his squad.

Heidelberg United faces a National Professional Leagues playoff on September 7, and the subsequent state Grand Final was set for September 14, conflicting with the Australia Cup's initial schedule. In response, Corica expressed disappointment, noting the impact on his players' personal plans and describing the situation as an outcome of poor planning by Football Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

