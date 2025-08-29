Mourinho's Fenerbahce Exit Leaves Fans Stunned

Jose Mourinho's tenure at Fenerbahce has come to an abrupt end, as the Turkish club announced on Friday the mutual termination of his contract. The Portuguese coach, who joined Fenerbahce in July 2024, was tasked with leading the team to its first Turkish Super Lig title since 2014.

Mourinho's arrival was met with enthusiasm by thousands of Fenerbahce fans, hopeful that his expertise would end Galatasaray's recent dominance. However, inconsistent results early in the season and faltering European performances dampened those high hopes.

The club did not reveal a replacement for Mourinho, leaving fans and analysts speculating on the future direction of the team.