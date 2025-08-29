The Elusive Bharat Ratna: Major Dhyan Chand's Legacy in Limbo

Major Dhyan Chand, the iconic figure in Indian hockey, continues to be overlooked for the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award. Despite public appeals and movements, recognition remains elusive for the athlete dubbed the 'hockey wizard.'

Known for his unrivaled skill, Dhyan Chand was pivotal in securing India's Olympic gold medals in 1928, 1932, and 1936, cementing India's place on the global sports stage. His enduring legacy is celebrated on National Sports Day, yet the honor he so seemingly deserves is still out of reach.

Notwithstanding repeated appeals by prominent personalities and government officials, including Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey, the conferral of the Bharat Ratna has not been forthcoming. The sentiment echoes across the sporting community as efforts to acknowledge Dhyan Chand's contributions continue to fall short.

