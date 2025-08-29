The Elusive Bharat Ratna: Major Dhyan Chand's Legacy in Limbo
Major Dhyan Chand, legendary Indian hockey player, has yet to receive the Bharat Ratna despite public sentiment and multiple appeals. Known as the 'wizard' of hockey, Dhyan Chand's contributions include three Olympic golds. His legacy is celebrated annually on National Sports Day, yet India's highest civilian honor remains out of reach.
- Country:
- India
Major Dhyan Chand, the iconic figure in Indian hockey, continues to be overlooked for the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award. Despite public appeals and movements, recognition remains elusive for the athlete dubbed the 'hockey wizard.'
Known for his unrivaled skill, Dhyan Chand was pivotal in securing India's Olympic gold medals in 1928, 1932, and 1936, cementing India's place on the global sports stage. His enduring legacy is celebrated on National Sports Day, yet the honor he so seemingly deserves is still out of reach.
Notwithstanding repeated appeals by prominent personalities and government officials, including Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey, the conferral of the Bharat Ratna has not been forthcoming. The sentiment echoes across the sporting community as efforts to acknowledge Dhyan Chand's contributions continue to fall short.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh Celebrates National Sports Day with Honors and Infrastructure Boost
India Gears Up for National Sports Day 2025: A Nation on the Move
Arunachal Pradesh Leaders Celebrate National Sports Day and Honor Hockey Legend Major Dhyan Chand
Celebrating National Sports Day: A Call for Fitness and Unity
Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Kicks Off with Sporting Legends on National Sports Day