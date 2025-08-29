Left Menu

The Elusive Bharat Ratna: Major Dhyan Chand's Legacy in Limbo

Major Dhyan Chand, legendary Indian hockey player, has yet to receive the Bharat Ratna despite public sentiment and multiple appeals. Known as the 'wizard' of hockey, Dhyan Chand's contributions include three Olympic golds. His legacy is celebrated annually on National Sports Day, yet India's highest civilian honor remains out of reach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 14:25 IST
Major Dhyan Chand, the iconic figure in Indian hockey, continues to be overlooked for the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award. Despite public appeals and movements, recognition remains elusive for the athlete dubbed the 'hockey wizard.'

Known for his unrivaled skill, Dhyan Chand was pivotal in securing India's Olympic gold medals in 1928, 1932, and 1936, cementing India's place on the global sports stage. His enduring legacy is celebrated on National Sports Day, yet the honor he so seemingly deserves is still out of reach.

Notwithstanding repeated appeals by prominent personalities and government officials, including Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey, the conferral of the Bharat Ratna has not been forthcoming. The sentiment echoes across the sporting community as efforts to acknowledge Dhyan Chand's contributions continue to fall short.

