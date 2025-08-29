Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Champions Sports Talent on National Sports Day

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chowna Mein celebrated National Sports Day by honoring hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. They emphasized fostering young sporting talent and announced initiatives such as cash incentives and new training schemes to boost the state's sports ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 29-08-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 17:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein celebrated National Sports Day by paying tribute to the legendary hockey player, Major Dhyan Chand. Reflecting on the spirit of sportsmanship, Khandu urged for nurturing young talent in the state.

In a social media post, Khandu highlighted enduring values like perseverance, unity, and courage inspired by sports. To further boost sports culture, he announced a series of initiatives including cash incentives for 411 sportspersons and the launch of a newly envisioned coaching scheme.

Chowna Mein echoed the sentiment of nurturing talent, showcasing the state's achievements in sports on various platforms. He emphasized the government's commitment to building infrastructure and empowering athletes, positioning Arunachal Pradesh as a rising force in Indian sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

