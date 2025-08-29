Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Challenge: A Test of Adaptability

In an insightful evaluation, former F1 racer David Coulthard has shared his thoughts on Lewis Hamilton's initial performance with Ferrari. Coulthard points out that data indicates Hamilton has lagged behind his teammate Charles Leclerc in qualifying sessions since joining the team this season.

As the F1 midseason ends with the Dutch GP, Coulthard believes the break might have provided Hamilton a chance to regroup and better understand his new environment. Adaptability, he says, is what sets F1 legends apart, and Hamilton's ability to embrace this change could define his future performance.

Pressure mounts on Hamilton, particularly if he continues playing second fiddle to Leclerc. Coulthard also speaks on McLaren and Cadillac's strategic choices as both teams prepare for upcoming challenges. McLaren might lean towards Lando Norris due to his tenure, while Cadillac's choices in Bottas and Perez show a blend of experience and ambition.

