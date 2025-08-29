Left Menu

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Challenge: A Test of Adaptability

Former F1 driver David Coulthard assesses Lewis Hamilton's performance at Ferrari, noting challenges against teammate Charles Leclerc. Coulthard emphasizes adaptability as crucial for success, and highlights Hamilton's past struggles. The midseason break offers Hamilton time for reflection amid pressure mounting if results don't improve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 17:50 IST
Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Challenge: A Test of Adaptability
Lewis Hamilton
  • Country:
  • India

In an insightful evaluation, former F1 racer David Coulthard has shared his thoughts on Lewis Hamilton's initial performance with Ferrari. Coulthard points out that data indicates Hamilton has lagged behind his teammate Charles Leclerc in qualifying sessions since joining the team this season.

As the F1 midseason ends with the Dutch GP, Coulthard believes the break might have provided Hamilton a chance to regroup and better understand his new environment. Adaptability, he says, is what sets F1 legends apart, and Hamilton's ability to embrace this change could define his future performance.

Pressure mounts on Hamilton, particularly if he continues playing second fiddle to Leclerc. Coulthard also speaks on McLaren and Cadillac's strategic choices as both teams prepare for upcoming challenges. McLaren might lean towards Lando Norris due to his tenure, while Cadillac's choices in Bottas and Perez show a blend of experience and ambition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India and Japan Forge Carbon Credit Partnership Under Paris Agreement

India and Japan Forge Carbon Credit Partnership Under Paris Agreement

 India
2
RBI's New Gaming Ban: Financial Sector Urges Guidelines

RBI's New Gaming Ban: Financial Sector Urges Guidelines

 India
3
UPDATE 1-Senior Mauritius central bank official resigns

UPDATE 1-Senior Mauritius central bank official resigns

 Global
4
Delhi Government Launches Pilot 'Vishram Grih' for Hospital Attendants

Delhi Government Launches Pilot 'Vishram Grih' for Hospital Attendants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025