India Edges China in Hard-Fought Asia Cup Hockey Opener

In their Asia Cup opener, India's men's hockey team managed a narrow 4-3 victory over China, with chief coach Craig Fulton admitting dissatisfaction despite the win. Ranked seventh globally, India struggled for dominance against the 23rd-ranked Chinese side, highlighting areas needing improvement.

Fulton noted that although India played well enough to secure the win, there were missed opportunities and conceded goals that needed addressing. Captain Harmanpreet Singh, who converted three penalty corners but missed a penalty stroke, echoed Fulton's sentiments, stressing the importance of the lessons learned from the match.

With India being the highest-ranked team in the tournament, Fulton highlighted the need for vigilance against all competitors who would be eager to challenge them. Harmanpreet emphasized bolstering the team's defense, especially against counter-attacks, as crucial for their campaign success.