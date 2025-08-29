Danish Malewar Joins Legends with Spectacular Double Ton in Duleep Trophy
Vidarbha's Danish Malewar scored an impressive double century in the Duleep Trophy, joining an elite group of cricketers. He notched 203 runs before retiring out, a rare occurrence in first-class cricket. His innings, marked by 36 boundaries, propelled Central Zone to a commanding position against North East Zone.
Vidarbha cricketer Danish Malewar has etched his name alongside cricketing legends like Vijay Merchant and Aravinda de Silva by scoring a double century for Central Zone against North East Zone in the Duleep Trophy. The young batter's commanding performance began after the early dismissal of Aayush Pandey.
On a weather-interrupted first day in Bengaluru, Malewar, aged 21, forged key partnerships, including a 139-run stand with Aryan Juyal, before aligning with skipper Rajat Patidar for a formidable 199-run partnership. He was unbeaten on 198 when poor light ended the day's play, surpassing his previous first-class best.
The following day, Malewar reached his maiden double century, having struck 36 fours, and notably retired out at 203—an unusual decision in first-class play. His legacy now joins a select few who have achieved this feat, following in the footsteps of players like Vijay Merchant who retired out in India's cricket history.
