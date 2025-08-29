Left Menu

Indian Weightlifters Shine Bright at Commonwealth Championships

Indian weightlifters captured attention at the Commonwealth Championships with a total of seven medals. Highlighting the event, Sairaj Pardeshi broke records to win gold, while Dilbag Singh secured silver. Other notable performances included Vanshita Verma's bronze and Shah Hussain's gold in the youth category.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 29-08-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 19:55 IST
Indian Weightlifters Shine Bright at Commonwealth Championships
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian weightlifters made a significant mark at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships, securing a total of seven medals, including key performances in both senior and junior categories.

Emerging talent Sairaj Pardeshi stole the show with a record-breaking effort in the men's 88kg junior category, totaling 348kg and setting new Commonwealth records.

Noteworthy efforts also came from Dilbag Singh, who claimed silver in the men's 94kg event, and Vanshita Verma, who took bronze in the women's 86kg division, underscoring India's prowess in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Italian Swimmers in Turbulent Waters: Shoplifting Incident at Singapore Airport

Italian Swimmers in Turbulent Waters: Shoplifting Incident at Singapore Airp...

 Italy
2
Jharkhand Braces for Torrential Downpour: IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Jharkhand Braces for Torrential Downpour: IMD Issues Yellow Alert

 India
3
Chiquita's $30 Million Comeback: Bananas Back in Panama

Chiquita's $30 Million Comeback: Bananas Back in Panama

 Global
4
Toto Wolff Confirms 'Formality' in Contract Talks with George Russell Amid 2026 Speculations

Toto Wolff Confirms 'Formality' in Contract Talks with George Russell Amid 2...

 Netherlands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025