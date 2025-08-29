Indian Weightlifters Shine Bright at Commonwealth Championships
Indian weightlifters captured attention at the Commonwealth Championships with a total of seven medals. Highlighting the event, Sairaj Pardeshi broke records to win gold, while Dilbag Singh secured silver. Other notable performances included Vanshita Verma's bronze and Shah Hussain's gold in the youth category.
Indian weightlifters made a significant mark at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships, securing a total of seven medals, including key performances in both senior and junior categories.
Emerging talent Sairaj Pardeshi stole the show with a record-breaking effort in the men's 88kg junior category, totaling 348kg and setting new Commonwealth records.
Noteworthy efforts also came from Dilbag Singh, who claimed silver in the men's 94kg event, and Vanshita Verma, who took bronze in the women's 86kg division, underscoring India's prowess in the sport.
