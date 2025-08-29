Lewandowski's Return: Barcelona Star Reclaims Captaincy in Poland's World Cup Quest

Robert Lewandowski is set to lead Poland once again, returning as captain after a dispute with the previous coach saw him step away from the national team.

New coach Jan Urban confirmed Lewandowski's return to the squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers, reinstating him as captain and highlighting his pivotal role.

Poland, currently third with six points, is aiming for qualification in a group topped by Finland, with crucial matches against the Netherlands and Finland on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)