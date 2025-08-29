Chelsea's Cole Palmer Benched Until International Break
Chelsea forward Cole Palmer will miss matches until after the international break due to a groin injury. The injury also excludes him from England's squad as they face Andorra and Serbia in World Cup qualifiers. Chelsea's manager, Enzo Maresca, confirmed Palmer's status as 'day by day'.
Chelsea's Cole Palmer will remain out of action until the international break concludes, sidelined by a nagging groin injury. This ailment not only keeps him away from club duty but also precludes his participation in England's upcoming World Cup qualifiers.
The 23-year-old forward has already missed Chelsea's resounding 5-1 victory over West Ham, held back by discomfort felt during pre-game activities. His absence will continue as Chelsea faces Fulham at Stamford Bridge this weekend.
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca confirmed Palmer's status as a 'day by day' concern, while England's coach Thomas Tuchel has opted to leave him out of the squad facing Andorra and Serbia. The club's next fixture post-break is against Brentford on September 13.
