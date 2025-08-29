Chelsea's Cole Palmer Benched Until International Break

Chelsea's Cole Palmer will remain out of action until the international break concludes, sidelined by a nagging groin injury. This ailment not only keeps him away from club duty but also precludes his participation in England's upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

The 23-year-old forward has already missed Chelsea's resounding 5-1 victory over West Ham, held back by discomfort felt during pre-game activities. His absence will continue as Chelsea faces Fulham at Stamford Bridge this weekend.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca confirmed Palmer's status as a 'day by day' concern, while England's coach Thomas Tuchel has opted to leave him out of the squad facing Andorra and Serbia. The club's next fixture post-break is against Brentford on September 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)