Spain's Star Comeback: Rodri and Carvajal Return for World Cup Quest

Spain recalls Ballon d'Or holder Rodri and Real Madrid veteran Dani Carvajal for World Cup qualifiers against Bulgaria and Turkey after long injury absences. Rodri and Carvajal are part of a squad aiming for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Young talent Jesús Rodríguez gets his first call-up.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 29-08-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 20:21 IST
Spain's national football team is set to include Ballon d'Or holder Rodri and seasoned Real Madrid player Dani Carvajal in the lineup for pivotal World Cup qualifying matches. These matches against Bulgaria and Turkey come after long injury-related absences for both players.

Coach Luis de la Fuente announced the squad on Friday, which reflects a blend of experience and youth. Rodri, having missed significant game time over the past year due to an ACL tear, returned to action under careful management by Manchester City's Pep Guardiola. Meanwhile, Carvajal's recovery from his ACL injury last October saw him starting again for Real Madrid in a 3-0 victory over Real Oviedo last weekend.

In an exciting development, 19-year-old Jesús Rodríguez has also been called up for the first time, marking his debut into the national spotlight. Playing for Italian side Como, Rodríguez joined from Real Betis this summer to play alongside veteran Cesc Fabregas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

