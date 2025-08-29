Left Menu

India to Host Series of IAU 50km World Championships: A Boost for Ultra Running

India will host the IAU 50km World Championships series, with the inaugural race set for December 7 in New Delhi. The event, overseen by the Athletic Federation of India and World Athletics, highlights India's growing ultra running culture. Future editions in 2025, 2027, and 2029 are also planned.

  • Country:
  • India

India is set to host the IAU 50km World Championships series, a move that underscores the country's rising prominence in the world of ultra running. The event, starting on December 7 at New Delhi's iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, is organized by the Athletic Federation of India alongside the International Association of Ultrarunners.

This announcement was made by World Athletics Vice President Adille Sumariwalla, who confirmed that India would also host the 2027 and 2029 editions. In addition to individual and team categories for elite men and women, the 2025 championship will include masters and open competitions. Registration for 2025 opens next month, promising to attract over 300 runners from 40 countries.

The 2025 championship aims to strengthen ultra running's presence in India, following its successful runner-up finish in the team event at the 2023 championships in Hyderabad. This event represents a significant milestone, as detailed by IAU President Nadeem Khan and race director Nagaraj Adiga.

