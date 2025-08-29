Toto Wolff Confirms 'Formality' in Contract Talks with George Russell Amid 2026 Speculations

Mercedes Formula 1 team boss Toto Wolff has labeled the ongoing contract discussions with driver George Russell as a mere 'formality.' Despite widespread speculation about Russell's future, Wolff remains confident in retaining the young driver, as discussions slowed during the season's mid-break are now back on track.

While other teams have solidified their 2026 rosters, Mercedes is yet to announce its plans. The delay had been partly attributed to speculation that Mercedes was pursuing Max Verstappen, confirmation that the Dutchman will stay with Red Bull.

Wolff emphasized the necessity of examining every minor detail to maximize Russell's performance. Meanwhile, rookie Kimi Antonelli has received encouragement despite a recent challenging streak, with the Mercedes team committed to his long-term growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)