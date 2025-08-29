Left Menu

Flavio Briatore Quashes Speculation on Christian Horner's Move to Alpine

Flavio Briatore has dismissed rumors of Christian Horner making a swift transition to Alpine after departing Red Bull Racing. Despite speculation, Briatore emphasized that Horner is currently not in Formula One. Additionally, Briatore reflected on Alpine's decision to bring Franco Colapinto into the team, acknowledging potential management oversights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 21:20 IST
Flavio Briatore has put to rest rumors of Christian Horner's potential move to Alpine following his exit from Red Bull Racing. At the Dutch Grand Prix, Briatore stated on Friday that there had been no considerations of such a move, despite ongoing speculation.

Rumors suggested Horner's next career step could be with Alpine, primarily owned by Renault, after being sacked by Red Bull last month. However, Briatore, now Alpine's executive director, clarified that Horner is currently not involved in Formula One. There's been buzz about Horner, Briatore, and Bernie Ecclestone possibly acquiring a stake in Alpine, an action Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff described as "the mafia reunited."

Furthermore, Briatore acknowledged a potential error in Alpine's roster changes, specifically replacing Jack Doohan with Franco Colapinto. The Argentine has struggled to perform, echoing the challenges faced by Doohan. Briatore admitted the intense pressure on young drivers and emphasized the importance of considering their mental well-being in high-stakes racing environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

