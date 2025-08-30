Thrills and Spills: U.S. Open's Dramatic Third Round Send-Off

Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu experienced strikingly different fortunes during the U.S. Open's third round. Alcaraz, shaking off a knee issue, convincingly defeated Luciano Darderi, setting up a meeting with Arthur Rinderknech.

Meanwhile, Raducanu's journey ended in disappointment against Elena Rybakina, emphasizing progress despite the loss. Djokovic aims for his 25th Grand Slam, and notable players like Mirra Andreeva and Aryna Sabalenka move forward in the tournament.

As action continues, Taylor Fritz faces Swiss qualifier Jerome Kym, while Leylah Fernandez hopes to repeat her previous success against Sabalenka. The U.S. Open remains a hotbed for riveting tennis drama.