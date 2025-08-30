Left Menu

Thrills and Spills: U.S. Open's Dramatic Third Round Send-Off

Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu faced contrasting fates during an eventful U.S. Open third round. Alcaraz overpowered Luciano Darderi despite a knee issue, while Raducanu was outplayed by Elena Rybakina. Novak Djokovic seeks a 25th Grand Slam title, Mirra Andreeva and Aryna Sabalenka advance, and Taylor Fritz faces Jerome Kym.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-08-2025 00:22 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 00:22 IST
Thrills and Spills: U.S. Open's Dramatic Third Round Send-Off
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu experienced strikingly different fortunes during the U.S. Open's third round. Alcaraz, shaking off a knee issue, convincingly defeated Luciano Darderi, setting up a meeting with Arthur Rinderknech.

Meanwhile, Raducanu's journey ended in disappointment against Elena Rybakina, emphasizing progress despite the loss. Djokovic aims for his 25th Grand Slam, and notable players like Mirra Andreeva and Aryna Sabalenka move forward in the tournament.

As action continues, Taylor Fritz faces Swiss qualifier Jerome Kym, while Leylah Fernandez hopes to repeat her previous success against Sabalenka. The U.S. Open remains a hotbed for riveting tennis drama.

TRENDING

1
Victor Lai Makes Canadian Badminton History

Victor Lai Makes Canadian Badminton History

 France
2
Tennis Thrills at U.S. Open: Pegula and Rybakina Shine Amidst Fierce Battles

Tennis Thrills at U.S. Open: Pegula and Rybakina Shine Amidst Fierce Battles

 Global
3
Jim O'Neill Takes Reins at CDC Amid Controversies

Jim O'Neill Takes Reins at CDC Amid Controversies

 United States
4
Trump's Unilateral Spending Freeze Sparks Political Showdown

Trump's Unilateral Spending Freeze Sparks Political Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025