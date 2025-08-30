Left Menu

Victor Lai Makes Canadian Badminton History

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 30-08-2025 01:20 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 01:20 IST
  • Country:
  • France

Victor Lai has carved a niche in Canadian badminton history by advancing to the semi-finals of the Badminton World Championships in Paris. Lai secured his landmark victory by defeating South Korea's former world champion, Loh Kean Yew, in a dramatic game that saw him overcome a first-game deficit.

Reflecting on his significant achievement, Lai expressed his disbelief and credited his recent uplifting performances at previous tournaments for boosting his confidence. As an unseeded player, Lai enjoys the underdog status, which alleviates pressure when facing higher-ranked opponents.

Elsewhere in the tournament, top contenders like China's Shi Yuqi and Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn continue their winning streaks. On the women's side, An Se-young effortlessly dominates, with her sights set on another title, as she prepares to face China's Chen Yufei in the semi-finals.

