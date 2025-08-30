Left Menu

Intense Battles and Unexpected Exits: U.S. Open Day Six Highlights

Day six at the U.S. Open saw thrilling matches with significant upsets and intense performances. Notably, Jan-Lennard Struff defeated Frances Tiafoe in straight sets, while Adrian Mannarino advanced after Ben Shelton retired due to injury. Elena Rybakina convincingly ousted Emma Raducanu, while Carlos Alcaraz progressed with ease.

Updated: 30-08-2025 03:32 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 03:32 IST
The sixth day of the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows showcased dramatic and hard-fought battles. German player Jan-Lennard Struff delivered an unexpected blow to American 17th seed Frances Tiafoe, clinching victory in a tough tiebreaker to advance to the fourth round.

The competition's tension spiked as American sixth seed Ben Shelton was forced to retire due to injury against unseeded French opponent Adrian Mannarino. The match, evenly poised, saw Mannarino making a comeback, leveling at two sets each, before progressing due to Shelton's withdrawal.

The eventful day further featured the dominant play of ninth seed Elena Rybakina, who easily dispatched 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu with decisive straight sets, marking her first entry into the last 16 at Flushing Meadows.

