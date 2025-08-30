Intense Battles and Unexpected Exits: U.S. Open Day Six Highlights

The sixth day of the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows showcased dramatic and hard-fought battles. German player Jan-Lennard Struff delivered an unexpected blow to American 17th seed Frances Tiafoe, clinching victory in a tough tiebreaker to advance to the fourth round.

The competition's tension spiked as American sixth seed Ben Shelton was forced to retire due to injury against unseeded French opponent Adrian Mannarino. The match, evenly poised, saw Mannarino making a comeback, leveling at two sets each, before progressing due to Shelton's withdrawal.

The eventful day further featured the dominant play of ninth seed Elena Rybakina, who easily dispatched 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu with decisive straight sets, marking her first entry into the last 16 at Flushing Meadows.

