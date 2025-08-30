Left Menu

American Dreams Shattered: US Hopes Falter at Tennis Showdown

Ben Shelton retired from the U.S. Open due to a shoulder injury during a match against Adrian Mannarino, affecting American hopes for a men's Grand Slam title. Frances Tiafoe was also defeated by Jan-Lennard Struff. Taylor Fritz remains the primary American contender in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-08-2025 04:27 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 04:27 IST
Ben Shelton

In a dramatic turn of events at the U.S. Open, American tennis hope Ben Shelton retired from his third-round match against Adrian Mannarino due to a painful shoulder injury. Shelton, in visible agony, was forced to pull out early in the fourth set amid a tense battle on the Louie Armstrong Stadium court, leaving American fans in disbelief.

Shelton's unfortunate exit comes as a significant blow to the United States' aspiration to end a 22-year Grand Slam drought in the men's division. The young athlete, a favourite to break through in Flushing Meadows, was seen in tears, reflecting the frustration and disappointment of the home crowd, who have long awaited a successor to Andy Roddick's 2003 triumph.

Adding to the woes, another U.S. player, Frances Tiafoe, suffered a straight sets defeat against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff, leaving Taylor Fritz as the remaining American contender to carry the flag forward in the tournament.

