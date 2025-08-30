Djokovic Dominates as U.S. Open Enters Crucial Stages
Novak Djokovic secured a win against Cameron Norrie, surpassing Roger Federer's hardcourt record. Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina also advanced to the next round. Ben Shelton withdrew against Adrian Mannarino due to injury, while Jessica Pegula and Carlos Alcaraz secured their spots in the last 16.
Novak Djokovic continued his exceptional run at the U.S. Open on Friday, defeating Cameron Norrie to achieve his 192nd victory on hardcourt Grand Slams, surpassing the legendary Roger Federer's record. Djokovic is now eyeing his 25th Grand Slam title.
Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina were among other notable winners, with both players advancing to the subsequent rounds. Sabalenka maintained her title defense by overcoming Leylah Fernandez, while Rybakina dispatched Emma Raducanu with ease.
In unfortunate news for American tennis fans, sixth seed Ben Shelton retired from the tournament due to an injury, allowing Adrian Mannarino to progress. Jessica Pegula and Carlos Alcaraz also confirmed their spots in the last 16.
