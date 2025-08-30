Left Menu

Sabalenka's Sweet Revenge at Flushing Meadows

Aryna Sabalenka defeated Leylah Fernandez 6-3, 7-6(2) at the U.S. Open, avenging her 2021 semi-final loss. Sabalenka overcame early challenges to claim victory and maintain her quest for back-to-back titles. The match included a surprise marriage proposal, adding a lighthearted moment to Sabalenka's focused performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-08-2025 08:08 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 08:08 IST
Sabalenka's Sweet Revenge at Flushing Meadows
Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka accomplished a long-awaited goal by overcoming Leylah Fernandez in a thrilling 6-3, 7-6(2) battle on Friday at the U.S. Open. This victory not only avenges her 2021 semi-final loss to Fernandez but also keeps her dream of securing successive titles at Flushing Meadows alive.

The highly-anticipated match in the Louis Armstrong Stadium saw Sabalenka tested early as Fernandez pressured with multiple break points in the initial game. However, the world's top-ranked player showcased her resilience by fending off those challenges and establishing dominance by breaking Fernandez's serve in the fourth game.

The second set heightened the drama as both players stayed neck and neck until the tiebreak, where Sabalenka's experience shined. A decisive forehand winner sealed her triumph, extending her impressive tiebreak record to 20-1 this season. During the match, an unexpected marriage proposal in the stands added a charming twist to Sabalenka's focused pursuit of victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A New Chapter for School Staffing in West Bengal

A New Chapter for School Staffing in West Bengal

 India
2
Tamil Nadu's Call for Strengthened Federalism: A Fresh Take on Centre-State Dynamics

Tamil Nadu's Call for Strengthened Federalism: A Fresh Take on Centre-State ...

 India
3
Seven feared dead as landslide flattens residential house in Mahore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, say officials.

Seven feared dead as landslide flattens residential house in Mahore area of ...

 India
4
WBSSC Pledges Transparency in Upcoming Teacher Recruitment

WBSSC Pledges Transparency in Upcoming Teacher Recruitment

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025