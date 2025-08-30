Sabalenka's Sweet Revenge at Flushing Meadows

Aryna Sabalenka accomplished a long-awaited goal by overcoming Leylah Fernandez in a thrilling 6-3, 7-6(2) battle on Friday at the U.S. Open. This victory not only avenges her 2021 semi-final loss to Fernandez but also keeps her dream of securing successive titles at Flushing Meadows alive.

The highly-anticipated match in the Louis Armstrong Stadium saw Sabalenka tested early as Fernandez pressured with multiple break points in the initial game. However, the world's top-ranked player showcased her resilience by fending off those challenges and establishing dominance by breaking Fernandez's serve in the fourth game.

The second set heightened the drama as both players stayed neck and neck until the tiebreak, where Sabalenka's experience shined. A decisive forehand winner sealed her triumph, extending her impressive tiebreak record to 20-1 this season. During the match, an unexpected marriage proposal in the stands added a charming twist to Sabalenka's focused pursuit of victory.

