Miranda Wang Takes Lead Amidst Rainy Delays at FM Championship

Miranda Wang leads the FM Championship after a rain-interrupted second round at TPC Boston. Despite multiple delays, Wang finished with a 5-under 67, totaling 11-under 133. Meanwhile, competitors like Nelly Korda and Jeeno Thitikul face tough weather conditions, aiming to stay competitive for the weekend rounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Norton | Updated: 30-08-2025 09:42 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 09:42 IST
Miranda Wang emerged as the leader at the FM Championship, completing a 5-under 67 amidst frequent rain delays at TPC Boston. Her strong performance gave her a two-shot lead among those who finished the second round despite the challenging weather.

The day at TPC Boston was marked by stoppages, with Wang finishing her round after nearly 10 hours of interruptions. Nelly Korda and other players faced similar challenges, aiming to complete their rounds in the curtailed timeframe.

Jeeno Thitikul, ranked No. 1 in women's golf, along with Hannah Green and defending champion Lauren Coughlin, sprinted to finish their round before the bad weather set in again. As the weekend approaches, the LPGA plans to get the tournament back on track with a relatively clear forecast.

