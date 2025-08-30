Left Menu

Rodri and Carvajal Return to Spain Squad for Crucial Qualifiers

Rodri and Carvajal have been selected for Spain's squad in upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Both players have recovered from long-term injuries and are set to strengthen the team as they face Bulgaria and Turkey. Spain manager Luis de la Fuente emphasizes the importance of teamwork in the challenging campaign.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri and Real Madrid right back Dani Carvajal have been called up to the Spain squad for next month's World Cup qualifiers against Bulgaria and Turkey. Both players have returned from anterior cruciate ligament injuries that kept them off the pitch for extended periods.

Rodri, 29, made a late-game appearance in City's recent Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur, while Carvajal, 33, rejoined his team during the Club World Cup semi-finals. The inclusion of these seasoned players marks a significant boost to Spain's roster.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente stressed the critical roles Rodri and Carvajal play in the team's integrated approach, highlighting their contributions both on and off the field. Spain faces a tough qualifying campaign and begins with a match against Bulgaria, followed by a trip to Turkey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

