Rodri and Carvajal Return to Spain Squad for Crucial Qualifiers

Manchester City midfielder Rodri and Real Madrid right back Dani Carvajal have been called up to the Spain squad for next month's World Cup qualifiers against Bulgaria and Turkey. Both players have returned from anterior cruciate ligament injuries that kept them off the pitch for extended periods.

Rodri, 29, made a late-game appearance in City's recent Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur, while Carvajal, 33, rejoined his team during the Club World Cup semi-finals. The inclusion of these seasoned players marks a significant boost to Spain's roster.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente stressed the critical roles Rodri and Carvajal play in the team's integrated approach, highlighting their contributions both on and off the field. Spain faces a tough qualifying campaign and begins with a match against Bulgaria, followed by a trip to Turkey.

(With inputs from agencies.)